[WATCH] Mukesh Kumar takes his maiden international wicket in 2nd Test vs West Indies 

Mukesh Kumar dismissed West Indies' Kirk McKenzie on Saturday to grab his maiden wicket in international cricket.

It came in the 52nd over of West Indies' innings. Left-handed batter McKenzie was batting well at 33 (95) but perhaps seeing a silly mid-on and mid-off in front of him, went hard at a slightly short delivery from Mukesh. The ball nipped back more than he expected and took a top edge to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan for an easy catch.

Here's the video of the wicket:

This was India's second wicket of the innings which reduced the hosts to 117/2. A heavy drizzle followed soon after, forcing the teams to recede back to the pavilions. The hosts are trailing by 321 runs, chasing India's mammoth total of 438 on the back of Virat Kohli's 121 (206) and Rohit Sharma's 80 (143).

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed opener Tangerine Chanderpaul by building constant pressure and luring him to play a rash shot outside the off-stump. He mistimed it and the edge flew to Ravichandran Ashwin at third man.

"This is a very important moment for me" - Mukesh Kumar on his debut

Mukesh became the 308th Test player for India on Thursday. He got his cap from Ashwin and although he didn't take the field on the first two days, he shared a pretty wholesome and emotional call with his mother after the debut.

"Mom is saying you always be happy, keep progressing and my blessings are with you," Thakur told BCCI after the call. "She doesn't know what playing for India is, but her only wish is that her son keeps progressing. This is a very important moment for me."

The right-arm pacer has 149 wickets in 39 first-class matches at an average of 21.55 and would love to pick a few more in West Indies.

