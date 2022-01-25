[Watch] Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony among the winners as India Maharajas squad enjoy fun arm wrestling challenge

The India Maharajas cricketers, who are currently participating in the ongoing Legends League Cricket, were recently seen engaging in a fun arm-wrestling session.

Former India players Munaf Patel and Subramaniam Badrinath were the two players to kick off the session. Badrinath was confident about losing to Munaf and urged the latter to play with his left hand.

The presenter then urged both players to use their right hand. Badrinath even tried using both hands but ended up on the losing side as Munaf prevailed in both games.

Legends League Cricket (LLC) shared the fun video on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"It is time for some Arm wrestling💪🏻. Watch the Maharajas test their strength off the ground. Well, that’s how the legends roll in their free time at Howzat."

Stuart Binny and Manpreet Gony were the next set of cricketers to arm-wrestle before the session ended with Naman Ojha and Amit Bhandari. Binny and Manpreet had a good fight but the latter came up as the winner while Amit trumped his opponent convincingly both times.

India Maharajas toil at the bottom of the points table

India Maharajas suffered a thumping defeat against Asia Lions and are at the bottom of the points table with two points from three matches. Opting to bowl first, the Maharajas made a superb start as Stuart Binny dismissed Tillakaratne Dilshan on the first ball of the match.

Upul Tharanga revived the Lions' innings with a timely 45-ball 72 runs knock before former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan ran riot. He smacked 69 off 28 balls, including four and seven sixes, to propel Asia Lions to 193 runs.

In reply, the team from India never looked in line to chase down the mammoth total, losing wickets at regular intervals. Wasim Jaffer scored 35 off 25 balls but the middle-order faltered as they fell 36 runs short.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Maharajas play their next game against World Giants on January 26 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar