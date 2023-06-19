[Watch] Murugan Ashwin pulls off a spectacular flying catch in Match 8 of TNPL 2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers’ leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin pulled off a sensational flying catch in match number eight of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 against Dindigul Dragons on Sunday, June 18. The brilliant effort came in a losing cause as Dindigul Dragons eased to victory by seven wickets at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first in the TNPL 2023 encounter. They did a great job to bundle out Siechem Madurai Panthers for 123 in 19.3 overs. In the chase, Dindigul Dragons lost their openers Shivam Singh (9) and Vimal Khumar (6) cheaply.

Ashwin then took a spectacular catch to reduce the chasing side to 32/3. Siechem Madurai Panthers’ left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh bowled a length delivery outside off stump, which was slashed by S Arun. Ashwin ran back and dived full length to pull off an outstanding catch.

The fielding side’s hopes were raised after the wicket, but Baba Indrajith (78* off 48) and Adithya Ganesh (22* off 22) added an unbroken 92 runs for the fourth wicket to lift Dindigul Dragons to a comprehensive win in 14.1 overs.

Indrajith struck seven fours and four sixes in his blazing knock. For Siechem Madurai Panthers, Gurjapneet claimed all three wickets to fall and ended with figures of 3/18 from his four overs.

Batters let down Siechem Madurai Panthers in TNPL 2023 clash against Dindigul Dragons

Sent into bat by Dindigul Dragons, Siechem Madurai Panthers came up with a very disappointing batting effort in match number eight of TNPL 2023. Jagatheesan Kousik top-scored for the Panthers with 45 off 34 balls, but Hari Nishanth’s 24 off 26 was the next best score in the innings.

The middle and lower-order crumbled as Washington Sundar (12), Swapnil Singh (0) and K Deeban Lingesh (9), Sudhan Kandepan (0) and Ashwin (10) all fell cheaply.

FanCode @FanCode

#TNPLonFanCode 4 sixes! Baba Indrajith finished things off in a hurry for Dindigul Dragons! 4 sixes! Baba Indrajith finished things off in a hurry for Dindigul Dragons!#TNPLonFanCode https://t.co/Q4Qf6UJ6wS

For the Dragons, Saravana Kumar registered figures of 3/22, while Suboth Bhati picked up 3/19. Varun Chakaravarthy was also impressive, finishing with 2/23 from his four overs. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin was economical, giving away on 21 runs in his four overs while claiming one wicket.

Poll : 0 votes