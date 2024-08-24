[Watch] Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates animatedly after reaching 11th ton in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Veteran Bangladesh keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim roared after reaching his 11th ton on Day 4 of the opening Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 24. The right-handed batter took his helmet off to celebrate what was a hard-fought hundred as the tourists continued to fight to stay in the contest.

Rahim got to the mark in the 116th over of the innings off Agha Salman's bowling as the keeper-batter tickled one to fine leg. He ran a couple and expressed his joy at reaching the magical three-figure mark, with his teammates applauding from the dressing room. Rahim proceeded to hug his partner Mehidy Hasan Miraz after kissing his helmet.

The 37-year-old walked out to bat when Bangladesh were 147-3 following Mominul Haque's dismissal for 50. He put on 52 with Shadman Islam, who missed his century by seven runs. With Shakib Al Hasan falling cheaply and the visitors finding themselves at 218-5, Bangladesh needed a solid stand. The veteran joined hands with Litton Das to take their side to 316/5 by the close of play on Day 3. Das (56) was the first Bangladesh batter to fall on Day 4 as Naseem Shah got the better of him, but Rahim remains unbeaten.

Mushfiqur Rahim's century likely to secure a draw for Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh vs Pakistan. (PCB Twitter/X)

With the tourists already batting 122 overs and trailing by less than 50 runs on Day 4, the first Test is likely to end in a draw. It was Najmul Hossain Shanto who won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. The hosts endured a disastrous start, slipping to 16/3 at one stage.

Nevertheless, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, and Mohammad Rizwan stood tall with the bat. After Ayub perished for 56, Shakeel and Rizwan threaded a 240-run stand as both batters hit centuries. They eventually declared at 448/6; however, the pitch is yet to break enough for Pakistan to force a victory.

