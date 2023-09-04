[Watch] Mushfiqur Rahim takes a stunning catch during Bangladesh's group B match vs Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2023

Veteran Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim produced a moment of brilliance on the field by taking a magnificent catch of Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran on Sunday, September 3. The two nations squared off in the fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 on the weekend at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In the chase of 335, the opener Ibrahim Zadran (75) kept Afghanistan in the hunt with a steady knock. He played the anchor role well by building partnerships with the middle-order batters and took his side to 131/2 in the 27.2 overs.

Bangladesh were not ahead in the game at that juncture even though they set a steep target. This is because Ibrahim was well set at the crease, with some big-hitting batters yet to arrive.

On the third ball of the 28th over, Ibrahim Zadran tried to punch the ball off the back foot on the off side but could only get an outside edge. Wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim dived to his right side and completed a fine catch to pull curtains on Ibrahim's innings.

Bangladesh bundled out Afghanistan for 245 and won the match by 89 runs

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest against Afghanistan on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2023. They utilized the batting-friendly conditions well and notched up a daunting total of 334/5 in 50 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) starred in the batting department by hitting a century after being promoted to open the innings. Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) complemented his efforts with a well-compiled hundred, batting in the middle order.

In response, Afghanistan could only score 245 runs before getting all out in 44.3 overs. Taskin Ahmed picked up four wickets, while Shoriful Islam scalped three wickets for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the win after the match and said:

"I thought we played very well all-round. Starting from the toss, it was a good toss to win. In this heat it wasn't easy for the fielders to field for 50 overs and then come out to bat. The way Mehidy Hasan MIraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto batted set it up and we finished really well.

He added:

"We executed our plans really well. All three fast-bowlers bowled their hearts out. They've been doing well for the last 2-3 years. They're improving every day and I think this match will give them a lot of confidence since it wasn't an easy wicket to bowl on."

India will face Nepal in the next Asia Cup fixture on Monday, September 4.