[Watch] "My heart is broken"- A Virat Kohli fan from Pakistan travels to Kandy to watch her favorite batter score a century in Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli enjoys an immense fan following across the globe and also has many fans in the neighboring country of Pakistan. One such fan traveled to Kandy, where India and Pakistan squared off at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the third match of Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2.

After the match was called off due to unrelenting rain, the fan revealed that Kohli was her favorite player and that she came to the stadium to watch him live in action, expecting to witness a century.

However, Kohli could only score four runs from seven balls before inside-edging Shaheen Afridi's ball onto his stumps. As a result, the fan was left heartbroken as she did not get to see her favorite batter play a good knock.

"Virat Kohli does not play like that at the start"- Aakash Chopra analyses the reasons behind the star batter's failure against Pakistan

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra pointed out that playing at balls far away early in the innings without any footwork cost Virat Kohli his wicket against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Chopra opined that Kohli does not usually do such things during the initial part of his stay at the crease. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, he said:

"Kohli came and played a drive. Everyone said - 'What a shot'. I said it is a good shot but when does Kohli play like that? It was a far-away ball and he doesn't hit such a distant ball just with his hands. Virat Kohli does not play like that at the start."

He added:

"When you do like that, things go awry, because if the ball is moving even slightly left or right from the pitch, or is getting stuck, you need to reach the ball with your feet and he didn't reach there. When he got out, people were saying that he was unfortunate, but he wasn't that unfortunate because the foot did not go once again."

