[Watch] Naseem Shah repeats Asia Cup 2022 heroics to help Pakistan win by 1 wicket in 2nd ODI vs Afghanistan

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah repeated his batting heroics from Asia Cup 2022 to deny Afghanistan again in a close contest on Thursday. His blazing cameo of 10* (5) in the final over of the chase helped Pakistan escape with a one-wicket win in the second ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

The victory helped Pakistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Naseem Shah achieved a similar feat last year when Pakistan was in a dire situation after being reduced 118/9 in the Asia Cup game against the Afghan side. The youngster hit two sixes off the first two balls in the final over to win the game for Men in Green.

The 20-year-old proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Afghanistan bowlers again in the second ODI of the series. In the end, Pakistan needed 11 runs off the final over, with only a wicket left. Naseem hit two fours and also ran a three with his partner Haris Rauf (3*) to finish the game with one ball to spare.

You can watch the Naseem Shah's winning shot and his celebration in the video below:

"Naseem Shah has been superb" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam after winning 2nd ODI vs Afghanistan

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam reflected on the win. He credited his teammates for maintaining composure in the close contest. Babar also reserved special praise for Naseem Shah for playing a wonderful finishing knock. He said:

"To be honest, it was an exceptional game. We had a similar scenario in the Asia Cup. Credit to the boys for holding onto their nerves. When we started batting, we just wanted to build partnership. Me and Imam were trying to build a partnership and see what happens at the 40th. Likes of Shadab and Iftikhar I had faith in them."

He added:

"Naseem Shah has been superb and what a performance it was. Look always we have to improve in cricket. You cannot be satisfied. When you are in the pitch, you see different qualities of bowling and play your natural game. Backing youself and believe in yourself is very important. Yes, we are looking forward to the last point. We will try to enjoy and carry the momentum in the last match and win it."

Pakistan and Afghanistan will meet in the third ODI on Saturday, August 26.