Watch: Nat Sciver-Brunt leads Trent Rockets to crushing win with four consecutive sixes

Star England and Trent Rockets batter Nat Sciver-Brunt left no stone unturned in crafting one of the best innings of The Hundred 2023. The right-hander smashed four sixes in four consecutive deliveries to seal the win for the Rockets against London Spirit on Saturday at Lord's.

The incident occurred after 80 balls when the Rockets needed 35 off 20 deliveries. Grace Scrivens began bowling as Joanne Gardner hammered a four and a six before taking a single. Sciver-Brunt then smashed four sixes over mid-wicket, two each off Scrivens and Danielle Gibson.

Earlier, Trent Rockets elected to field first, and Gibson and Amelia Kerr top-scored each with 36. Richa Ghosh contributed 20 as Kristie Gordon, Alana King, and Bryony Smith snared four wickets between them.

"Really nice to get a win on the board" - Nat Sciver-Brunt

Trent Rockets captain Nat Sciver-Brunt revealed that their aim was not to finish by targetting the leg-side boundaries, but to do so quickly, given the injuries they have. The 30-year-old, who finished unbeaten at 81 off 41 and earned the Player of the Match award, said:

"After four games, it's really nice to get a win on the board and remembering what that winning feeling feels like. The aim was not to neccesarily finish it with that short side, but not leave us too many in the last 10 (on the other side). We've obviously got a couple of niggles but hopefully we can regroup a little bit. We're on the bus to cardiff tomorrow so it's a quick turnaround."

The Rockets will next face the Welsh Fire on Monday in Cardiff. They reached the Eliminator in the 2022 edition, where they went down to the Southern Brave by two runs. Their captain, on the other hand, ended up as the Player of the Series for her 228 runs in six innings at 76.