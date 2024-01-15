[Watch] Nathan Smith pulls off a stunner in Super Smash 

Nathan Smith pulled off a stunning catch during the Super Smash match between Northern Knights and Wellington at Basin Reserve on Monday, January 15. His catch meant Katene Clarke departed for 13 runs off 12 balls as the Knights lost their opening wicket for 20 runs.

The incident took place during the fourth over of the Knights’ run chase. Logan van Beek bowled a short-length delivery outside off, which Clarke tried to scoop over mid-wicket. Smith made a lot of ground from mid-on to deep mid-wicket to take the terrific catch, leaving everyone in awe.

Watch the catch below:

Northern Knights beat Wellington by 7 wickets in Super Smash

A clinical bowling performance helped Northern Knights beat Wellington by seven wickets in Super Smash on Monday.

Asked to bat first, Wellington were bundled out for 102 off 18.3 overs. Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson and Matthew Fisher bagged two wickets apiece, while Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle and Fredrick Walked settled for one scalp apiece.

Nathan Smith top-scored with 26 runs off 21 deliveries, with the aid of one maximum and three boundaries. Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek and Peter Younghusband were the other three batters to reach double digits.

In response, the Northern Knights chased down the target in just 15.3 overs. Captain Jeet Raval starred with the bat, scoring 32 runs off 28 balls, including one maximum and three boundaries. Henry Cooper also chipped in with 25 off 26, while Peter Bocock and Brett Hampton stayed unbeaten on run-a-ball 16 and 15 (11), respectively.

With the win, the Knights registered their second victory of the season. They, however, stayed rock bottom in the Super Smash points table, with just two wins in seven games. On the other hand, Wellington dropped to second spot with five wins in nine matches.

Knights will next face Canterbury on January 18, while Wellington will lock horns with Canterbury on January 22.

