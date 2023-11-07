[WATCH] Naveen-ul-Haq traps Mitchell Marsh right in front with an incoming delivery in AUS vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash 

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq struck once again with the new ball to dismiss Mitchell Marsh in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup league stage encounter against Australia on Tuesday, November 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Men in Yellow were reduced to 4-1 in the second over courtesy of Naveen-ul-Haq dismissing Travis Head for a duck. The duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh restored some control to their run chase with aggression, and making the most of the field restrictions.

Marsh hit a four and a six off Naveen-ul-Haq in the sixth over. The bowler responded with a brilliant delivery that came back in, leading to Marsh trying to defend. However, the ball evaded the bat completely and hit flush on his right leg. On-field umpire Michael Gough had no hesitation in sending back Marsh following a spirited appeal by the fielding side.

Watch the vents that unfolded in the sixth over of the innings right here:

The all-rounder tried to reason with his partner at the other end for a potential review, but did not receive a positive respond. He ultimately had to walk back to the pavilion with a spirited send-off by the Afghanistan unit to seal the end of his innings.

He was looking in good touch, having scored 24 runs in no time, with two fours and two sixes. However, he could not make the most of his start.

At the time of writing, Australia are 51/4 after 9.3 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets with the new ball.

Mitchell Marsh returned to the playing XI after leaving squad midway due to personal reasons

The all-rounder walked back into the playing XI alongwith Glenn Maxwell after the duo had missed the league stage clash against rivals England in Ahmedabad. He had flown back home briefly following the death of his grandfather, Ross Marsh.

Mitchell Marsh was demoted to No.3 after opening batter Travis Head recovered from his injury. While opening the innings alongside David Warner, he scored a memorable ton against Pakistan and also recorded a fifty in the team's win over Sri Lanka.

Can Afghanistan defend the 292-run target to script a historic win over the five-time champions? Let us know what you think.