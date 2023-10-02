[Watch] “New traditions” – Harbhajan Singh features in Chadhas vs Chopras cricket match as Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha ditch old wedding rituals

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently featured in a cricket match between Chadhas vs Chopras. That came as newly-wed celebrity couple Parineeti Chopra (actor) and Raghav Chadha (Aam Aadmi Party leader) ditched old wedding rituals for new traditions.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday (September 22) in the presence of numerous celebrities.

Parineeti Chopra shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the caption:

“Creating new traditions for weddings… no stress, no drama… just enjoying each other and our families and celebrating our love - Chopras vs Chadhas.”

In the video, Harbhajan can be seen in a conversation with Parineeti before bowling for the Chadhas in the game.

Harbhajan Singh makes bold predictions for World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh, in a recent interview, made bold predictions for World Cup 2023 in India. The two-time World Cup winner picked five-time winners Australia, two-time champions India, and defending champions England among semi-finalists for the marquee ICC event.

The 43-year-old also predicted that former India captain Virat Kohli and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav would be the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the 50-over tournament.

Kohli, who won the 2011 World Cup, has amassed 612 runs in 16 ODIs, including three tons in 2023 so far. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has scalped 33 wickets in 17 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.71 this year so far.

Harbhajan also backed stylish opener Shubman Gill to become Player of the Series. He picked India captain Rohit Sharma to hit the most sixes in the World Cup.

Gill has become the first cricketer to complete 1000 runs in ODIs this year. The right-handed batter has smashed 1917 runs in 35 matches at an average of 66.10, including five tons and one double century.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, needs three sixes to break Chris Gayle’s (553) record for most sixes in international cricket.

