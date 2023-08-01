[Watch] "Nice to be back" - Kane Williamson resumes batting practice on the road to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

New Zealand's white-ball captain Kane Williamson has been sidelined with a knee injury that he sustained while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) earlier this year in April.

Williamson was ruled out for the remainder of the season and underwent surgery on his right knee. Much to the delight of fans, the veteran batter has resumed batting practice as he looks to be fit in time for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, August 1, the 32-year-old shared a short clip to give fans a glimpse of his recent net session. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws 😊."

Williamson was spotted facing some throwdowns in the nets to get back into the groove after a long injury layoff.

Kane Williamson is not part of New Zealand's squad for T20I series against UAE and England

The New Zealand team will next be seen in action against UAE in a three-match T20I series, beginning August 17. All three fixtures are scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Following the aforementioned series, the Blackcaps will tour England for eight white-ball matches. The two sides will battle it out against each other in four T20Is and as many ODIs.

The T20I series opener will be played at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on August 30, while the first ODI will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 8.

New Zealand have announced the squads for the T20I series against UAE and England. Senior pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in Kane Williamson's absence.

New Zealand T20I squads

UAE series: Tim Southee (c), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Will Young.

England series: Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.