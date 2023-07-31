[Watch] Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York lift inaugural Major League Cricket title

Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York on Sunday, July 31, won the inaugural Major League Cricket by beating Seattle Orcas by seven wickets at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

In a video shared by MI New York’s handle, captain Pooran was seen receiving the trophy from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar Trophy with confetti in the foreground and background.

Watch the video below:

In the game, Pooran led from the front as New York chased down a 184-run target in just 16 overs. The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 137 off 55 at a staggering strike rate of 249.09, including 13 sixes and ten boundaries.

Earlier, batting first, Orcas scored 183-9 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Quinton de Kock’s 87 off 52, including four sixes and nine boundaries. For New York, Trent Boult and Rashid Khan bagged three wickets apiece.

“We spoke about creating history” – Nicholas Pooran on leading MI New York to victory in Kieron Pollard's absence

Nicholas Pooran credited his side for scripting history by winning the inaugural Major League Cricket. The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said that he backed his skills to get MI New York past the finish line in the final. He said at the post-match presentation:

“Chatting today, we spoke about creating history. We lost our captain, and a couple of players. At the end of the day, I am proud as everyone contributed.

"We knew it was a good batting wicket. We were prepared for this moment from a week ago. We had to be confident and believe in each other. We got over the line today. We were been put under pressure earlier this week.”

He continued:

“You are going to bat like Nicky P, I told myself, and backed my skill. I just had to execute my skills. I have been working on it since the last 5-6 years. It was really special for me. I just want to thank all the fans and supporters. They have been really amazing.”

