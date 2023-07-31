(Watch) Nicholas Pooran roars after hitting winning runs to propel MI New York to inaugural MLC title

Mumbai Indians MI New York comfortably beat Seattle Orcas in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). They emerged triumphant by seven wickets in the final in Dallas on Sunday (July 30). Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs and roared ecstatically as owner Nita Ambani hoisted the franchise flag.

The winning runs came in the 16th over of the MLC 2023 final, with MI requiring only four runs to win. The left-handed batter helped a yorker past the short fine leg fielder off Cameron Gannon and sank to the floor in celebration. Moments later, his ecstatic teammates also joined and hounded him.

Pooran came to the crease after MI had lost Steven Taylor on the third delivery of the innings, cleaned up by Imad Wasim.

The former West Indies limited-overs captain opened his account with a couple of sixes and reached his 50 off only 16 deliveries. Pooran got to the magical three-figure mark with a single and stayed unbeaten on 137 off 55 deliveries as MI reached their victory target of 184.

Rashid Khan's outstanding bowling sets up win for MI New York in MLC final

Rashid Khan (Image Credits: Twitter)

Earlier, MI New York had won the toss and elected to bowl. Rashid Khan and Trent Boult vindicated their captain's decision by picking up three wickets apiece. Khan was outstanding, finishing with figures of 4-0-9-3 and ending with eight scalps in six games at an average of 20.50.

Trent Boult, who also took three wickets, picked up the most important of Quinton de Kock, who was Seattle Orcas' top-scorer with 87.

De Kock hammered nine fours and four sixes in his 52-ball knock to help his side to 183 in their stipulated 20 overs. Barring De Kock, though, no other batter made a substantial score, with Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane and Dwaine Pretorious being the other batters to get to double figures.

David Wiese was the most expensive bowler for MI New York in the MLC deicder with figures of 4-0-65-0.