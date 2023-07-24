[WATCH] Nicholas Pooran smashes three sixes in four balls to guide MINY's run chase against WAF 

MI New York wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran hit three sixes in four deliveries in the ninth over of the contest against the Washington Freedom at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday, July 23.

Chasing 161 in a crucial contest in terms of MI New York's qualification hopes, the Caribbean international walked in at No.3. The run chase saw a promising start by the opening batters, Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel, who scored 67 runs in seven overs, before Pooran took over the proceedings.

Batting on one run off three deliveries, Pooran began the ninth over with a four against Obus Pienaar. He then scored his first six over long-off, with the ball barely evading the fielder. The left-arm spinner continued from around the wicket, bowling a half-tracker that was smashed to the midwicket boundary with ease.

Switching to over the wicket, Pienaar bowled one in the slot right outside the off-stump, which the batter dispatched over long-off. A total of 22 runs were scored in the over, that more or less confirmed MINY's win. Have a look at the carnage right here:

MINY's score read 97-1 after nine overs, following the left-handed batter's exploits against the spinner.

"We set an attacking platform and then I took on the match-ups for me" - Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 62 runs off 33 deliveries as MINY wrapped up the chase with 27 balls to spare. He was joined in by skipper Kieron Pollard as well, who made his presence felt with a late cameo of 21 runs off just 10 deliveries.

Branding the pitch as "a bit two-paced," the West Indies international said during the post-match presentation:

"Really happy to have contributed. The surface was a bit two-paced, it was a bit tacky. But once we got a good powerplay it made things easier. We set an attacking platform and then I took on the match-ups for me."

The win comes at a great time for the New York-based team, as it is now in a good position to qualify and can even end up in the top two. It is currently placed third on the points table, with one game left to play. The Kieron Pollard-led side has four points with a net run rate of +1.319, the highest among all teams.

