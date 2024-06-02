[Watch] Nicholas Pooran smokes straight six out of ground in WI vs PNG T20 World Cup match

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran smashed a straight six out of the ground in the T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2. The left-hander scored run-a-ball 27, including two sixes and a boundary.

The maximum came during the sixth over of WI's run chase. Sese Bau bowled an overpitched delivery and Pooran charged down the track for a huge straight six out of the ground. He scored all his boundaries off the first three consecutive deliveries in the same over.

Sharing the clip, the International Cricket Council (ICC) captioned the Instagram post:

"Nicholas Pooran's bat has come alive!"

Watch the video below:

Nicholas Pooran is coming on the back of a promising IPL 2024 season. The 28-year-old Lucknow Super Giants batter amassed 499 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 178.21, including three half-centuries. He recently smashed 75 off 25 deliveries at a strike rate of 300, hitting eight sixes and five maximums against Australia in the T20 World Cup warmup game. WI won that game by 35 runs.

What happened in WI vs PNG T20 World Cup match?

Asked to bat first, PNG posted 136/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sese Bau starred with the bat, scoring 50 off 43 with the help of one maximum and six boundaries. Kiplin Doriga and Captain Assad Vala also chipped in with 27 (18) and 21 (22), respectively. Charles Amini and Chad Soper were the other batters to reach double digits.

Andre Russell and Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for WI, returning with two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shephard, and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one wicket each.

In response, WI achieved the target with an over to spare. Roston Chase remained unbeaten on 42 off 27 deliveries, including two sixes and four boundaries to take the team past the finish line. Meanwhile, Brandon King, captain Rovman Powell, and Andre Russell chipped in with 34 (29), 15 (14), and 15* (9), respectively. Skipper Assad Vala bagged two wickets for PNG.

West Indies will next play Uganda at the same venue on Saturday (June 8).

Click here for the full WI vs PNG T20 World Cup match scorecard.

