[Watch] No. 11 batter Matt Quinn comes to bat, hits a 6, raises his bat and captain declares innings in county cricket

Kent's No. 11 batter Matt Quinn has gained attention on social media after his short innings against Warwickshire in the County Championship. After coming out to bat last, Quinn smashed a six off the first ball. Interestingly, Kent decided to declare their innings after the shot.

Kent defeated Warwickshire by 177 runs in their County Championship match earlier today (July 22). Indian pacer Navdeep Saini shone for Kent as he accounted for seven wickets in the match.

Saini was at the non-striker's end when Warwickshire spinner Danny Briggs dismissed Matt Milnes. Matt Quinn walked out to bat next and whacked one over the leg-side boundary on the first ball. He raised his bat after hitting the six.

Kent ended their second innings with 384/9 on the board. They trailed by 60 runs at the start of the second innings. An excellent 141-run knock from Joe Denly helped Kent set a 325-run target for Warwickshire. Kent's bowlers bowled their rivals out for 147 runs, ensuring a 177-run win for their team.

Matt Quinn, Matt Milnes and Navdeep Saini bowled well for Kent in the second innings

Chasing 325 for a win, Warwickshire got off to a shaky start. Navdeep Saini dismissed opener Alex Davies in just the second over. Matt Milnes and Quinn soon joined the party as Kent bowled Warwickshire out for 147 runs in just 39.5 overs.

Quinn ended with figures of 2/20 and Saini picked up two wickets as well. Milnes was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets to his name.

Kent will play their next County Championship match against Lancashire in Manchester. The match will begin on Monday morning (July 25).

