[Watch] "Once I get the papers, I will sign"- Rahul Dravid after his contract review meeting with BCCI 

Rahul Dravid recently revealed that he is yet to sign a new contract with BCCI to continue as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The board officials held a meeting with Dravid today (November 30) to review the team's performance in the World Cup and his contract renewal.

The legendary batter took over as the head coach of Team India in 2021 after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE, following the exit of Ravi Shastri. During his tenure, Men in Blue reached the finals of the WTC 2023 and ODI World Cup and also the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, they could not emerge victorious in any of them.

Rahul Dravid's tenure at the helm of the coaching staff ended earlier this month after the final of the 2023 World Cup.

BCCI recently announced that they intend to extend the contracts of the coaching staff for the upcoming season. They held a meeting on Thursday to discuss it with Dravid. When media personnel asked Rahul Dravid about the outcome of the meeting, he said:

"I haven't yet signed a contract with the BCCI but had discussions on tenure. Once I get the papers, I will sign."

"The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance"- Roger Binny on Rahul Dravid

BCCI president Roger Binny recently acknowledged Dravid's contribution to Team India over the past two years and shed light on the challenges faced by him during his tenure. In an official statement, Roger Binny said:

"Mr. Rahul Dravid’s vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India’s success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance."

