[Watch] Paarl Royals dugout smile in disbelief as four byes takes them to the SA20 semifinals

Paarl Royals qualified for the semifinals of the SA20 league 2023 in the most anti-climatic fashion in their final league game against the Pretoria Capitals on Tuesday.

Although the result of the game was decided long before the last over began, the scenario was clear for the Royals, who were chasing a mammoth target of 227. They simply had to score 163 to ensure that their net run-rate didn't fall below that of the Durban Super Giants as both teams were level on points.

The scenario was down to four runs needed off five balls with just two wickets in hand for the Royals. However, the wicketkeeper failed to pick the googly from Adil Rashid and the ball rolled away to the boundary, giving the Paarl Royals the four runs they needed to qualify for the semifinals.

The chasing team lost the game by 59 runs, but it didn't matter as they had done enough to hold onto their fourth spot and qualify for the semifinals. The tense dugout of the Paarl Royals was suddenly all smiles as they couldn't believe that they were almost gifted those four runs.

Here's the video:

JioCinema @JioCinema PAARL ROYALS QUALIFY FOR THE SEMI-FINAL PAARL ROYALS QUALIFY FOR THE SEMI-FINAL 🔥 https://t.co/X2EAqTLngL

Paarl Royals meet Pretoria Capitals again in the semifinal

Although the the Royals made it to the semifinals, they will know that they have their work cut out against the Capitals, who were simply sensational in the league phase.

The Capitals won seven out of their 10 games and comfortably topped the table with 31 points. The team look well-oiled with captain Wayne Parnell leading by example. They will hope that their skipper recovers well and gets back to his best.

The Royals will depend a lot on Jos Buttler once again, who has arguably carried his team into the semifinals. It would take a herculean effort for them to overcome the Capitals' challenge.

