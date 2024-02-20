[Watch] Pakistan fans tease Shoaib Malik’s 3rd wife Sana Javed with ‘Sania Mirza’ chants in PSL

Pakistan fans teased Shoaib Malik’s third wife Sana Javed by calling her by the name of his second wife Sania Mirza in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). That came as Sana went to the Multan Stadium to cheer for her husband and his team Karachi Kings.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Sana can be seen walking on the sidelines when fans started chanting ‘Sania Mirza’. She ignored the fans and kept walking.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Malik tied the knot with Sana on January 20, which invited mixed reactions on social media.

The 42-year-old was first married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, which ended in a divorce on April 7, 2010. He then tied the knot with Indian ace tennis player Sania Mirza on April 12, 2010.

Malik married Sana after Sania opted for a Khula with him. The couple have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik, born on October 30, 2018.

Shoaib Malik’s half-century in vain as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 55 runs

Shoaib Malik’s half-century went in vain as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 55 runs in their opening game of the PSL on Sunday (February 18).

Batting first, Multan put up 185/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat, scoring 79 runs off 54 balls, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Dawid Malan too scored 52 off 41 deliveries, hitting one six and four boundaries. Mir Hamza and Daniel Sams bagged one wicket apiece for Karachi.

In response, Shoaib Malik smashed 53 off 35, with the help of two sixes and five boundaries, but failed to take his team past the finish line. Captain Shan Masood and Kieron Pollard chipped in with scores of 30 (31) and 28 (29), respectively. Mohammad Ali starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/23, while David Willey and Abbas Afridi bagged two wickets apiece.

Malik, who has scored 13,159 runs in 494 innings, is chasing Chris Gayle's (14,562) record for most runs in T20s. He will next be in action against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 21.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App