[Watch] Pakistan lose both openers as Imam-ul-Haq becomes the latest casualty in Asia Cup 2023 opener

The Pakistan cricket team has lost two quick wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 opener against Nepal in Multan as Imam-ul-Haq became the second casualty, thanks to a run-out. The left-handed batter hit a decent-looking shot to mid-off and set for a single immediately, but did not realize it was a risky one.

The dismissal occurred in the seventh over of the innings when Imam drove a full ball from right-arm seamer Sompal Kami to mid-off. However, Nepal captain Rohit Paudel, stationed there, picked up the ball and threw the stumps at once. The southpaw started walking back even before the replays indicated that he was well short of the crease.

Fakhar Zaman was the first to go as he walked back to the pavilion after an enterprising 14, which included three boundaries, including two off the opening over bowled by Sompal Kami. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who is also the No. 1 ranked batter in ODIs, opened his account with a boundary and has a rebuilding job to do now along with keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first

Meanwhile, it was the hosts who won the toss and elected to bat first. After winning the toss, Babar reasoned that the shiny and dry wicket is why he chose to bat first. Their playing XI, which they had announced a day before the game, is as below:

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan are arguably the most in-form team walking into the tournament as they warmed up by blanking Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series. With that, they also became the No. 1 ranked team in the ICC ODI rankings. Their sternest test is likely to come against India, whom they face on September 2 in Pallekele.