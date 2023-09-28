[Watch] Pakistan players have their first practice session in Hyderabad ahead of World Cup

On Thursday, September 28, Pakistan players commenced their preparations for the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup with their first practice session in Hyderabad, India.

The Pakistan contingent arrived in the country on Wednesday evening and received a warm reception in Hyderabad. Several Pakistan players were impressed with the hospitality and expressed gratitude for the same through their social media handles.

The Men in Green will play both their World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia on September 29 and October 3, respectively, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Their World Cup campaign will commence on October 6 against the Netherlands at the same venue.

Pakistan players did not waste any time after reaching India, as they jumped straight into action on the ground. You can watch the batting practice of Pakistan players in the video below:

Pakistan's complete schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 8: October 10 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Bengaluru,10.30 am IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Pakistan's 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali.

Traveling reserves: Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Haris.

