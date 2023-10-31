[Watch] Pakistan players train intensely in nets ahead of 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Kolkata

Pakistan players were seen training intensely in their net session ahead of the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. The two Asian sides will clash today (October 31) in the 31st match of the tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Men in Green began the tournament with two wins but then suffered four consecutive losses. They are currently in the 7th position in the points table with 4 points in their tally.

They have to win their remaining three games to keep their semi-final hopes afloat. The players are striving hard to get back to winning ways by training hard in the nets ahead of their upcoming match against Bangladesh.

PCB took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday and gave a glimpse of their team's practice session ahead of the Bangladesh match by sharing a reel. In it, all the Pakistani players can be seen sweating it out in the nets, getting ready for the upcoming game.

They are a decent team but bowling has been extremely weak: Aakash Chopra on Pakistan team ahead of Bangladesh clash in 2023 World Cup

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He opined that the Babar Azam-led side have performed decently in the batting department so far, but the bowlers failed to complement their efforts.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said (6:30):

"The openers have started scoring runs. Babar Azam has also scored runs. Mohammad Rizwan had also scored runs, the wagon has fallen off track a little, or else he was in the highest run-getters list. Iftikhar Ahmed and Saud Shakeel have also scored runs."

On the areas of concern for the Pakistan team, Chopra added:

"They are a decent team but bowling has been extremely weak. Shaheen is still a wicket-taker, he picked up a five-wicket haul as well, but who apart from him? Haris Rauf is not bowling that well. Mohammad Wasim was played in the last match and he bowled decently. Spin is going extremely ordinary."

