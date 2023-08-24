[Watch] Pakistan skipper Babar Azam falls prey to soft dismissal after a solid 53 in 2nd ODI vs Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a solid 53 off 66 deliveries but was dismissed in tame fashion in the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Thursday, August 24.

Babar was outfoxed by a length delivery from left-arm seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi. It was angled into the stumps, but the Pakistani skipper didn't commit forward or stay back as he chipped it up towards mid-on.

His opposite number, Hashmatullah Shahidi, held onto a straightforward catch and the boisterous reactions from the Afghans reflected how important that wicket was to vault them back into the contest.

Here's a video of Babar's dismissal in the 2nd ODI:

Pakistan collapse after Babar Azam's dismissal in 2nd ODI against Afghanistan

Pakistan entered the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan with a 1-0 lead after their fast-bowlers blew the Afghans away for a paltry 59 in the series opener at the same venue.

Afghanistan opted to bat first as Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the way with a sparkling run-a-ball 151. A 227-run opening partnership with Ibrahim Zadran put them on course for a big total although they couldn't really kick on from there, finishing with 300/5 in their 50 overs.

In response, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman for a 34-ball 30 before Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar forged a second wicket partnership of 118. Just when it seemed like the Men in Green were in cruise control though, Farooqi broke the game open with Babar's wicket in the 31st over of the innings.

A collapse ensued thereafter as Pakistan sunk from 170/1 to 211/6 in the 39th over. Imam was the sixth wicket to fall for 91 and the array of wickets also sent the asking rate up.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were at 233/6 at the end of the 43rd over and still needed 68 runs to win off the remaining seven overs at 9.43 runs per over. Iftikhar Ahmed (9*) and Shadab Khan (10*) are the incumbent batters tasked with taking their side to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

