[Watch] Pakistan skipper Shan Masood in a heated discussion with head coach Jason Gillespie during PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2024

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood was visibly frustrated and had a heated discussion with head coach Jason Gillespie during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. Masood repeatedly stopped and turned to exchange words with Gillespie in the Pakistan dressing room during the Bangladesh batting innings.l

While the exact timing of the incident remains unknown, it likely transpired on Day 3 or 4 when Bangladesh piled on the misery for the hosts with the bat.

Here is the video of the same shared by a fan on X:

The ongoing match is Gillespie's first as Pakistan's Test head coach and Masood's fourth as captain after his stint began with a 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia earlier this year.

After Pakistan declared their first innings on 448/6, Bangladesh stunned them by posting a massive 565 in their first essay. With a lead of 117, the visitors further tightened the screws by reducing Pakistan to 23/1 at stumps on Day 4.

Bangladesh look to make history with first Test win over Pakistan

Bangladesh have historically struggled against Pakistan in Tests, losing 12 of the 13 red-ball games between the sides.

However, with a day remaining, they are in pole position to pull off a historical maiden Test win against their Asian rivals. While the Rawalpindi track has remained flat for most of the game, the final day could help the Bangladesh spinners.

At a press conference at the end of Day 4, spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan spoke about early strikes being the key for Bangladesh on the final day.

"If our bowlers perform well in the first hour tomorrow, we'll be in a good position. We're not thinking too far ahead. We'll have a great chance if we can take early wickets tomorrow. If we get a few wickets in the first session, we have a shot at winning. We got a good lead, and now we need to bowl in the right areas and pick up early wickets. The bowlers did well in the last hour," Mehidy said (via Cricbuzz).

Bangladesh had Pakistan in trouble in the first innings at 16/3 before centuries from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan denied them ascendency.

The final day has just begun with Pakistan battling away at 24/1 in 11 overs, trailing by 93 runs to make Bangladesh bat again.

