[Watch] Papua New Guinea give Nicholas Pooran a lifeline by not taking DRS review during 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs West Indies

West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran received a lifeline during the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea on Sunday (June 2). The Providence Stadium in Guyana hosted the clash, which was the opening match of the tournament for both teams.

PNG batted first in the contest on a sluggish pitch and scored 136/8 in 20 overs on the back of a sensible half-century from Sese Bau. Pacer Alei Nao then gave them a good start in the second innings by dismissing West Indies opener Johnson Charles for a golden duck in the second over. He then produced another chance after a couple of balls by striking Nicholas Pooran on the pads in front of the wickets.

Trending

The PNG players went up in unison to appeal for LBW dismissal, but the on-field umpire turned down their request. The Papua New Guinea captain then opted against taking a DRS review. After a while, the replays showed that PNG missed out on a massive breakthrough as the ball would've hit the stumps.

You can watch the crucial moment in the video below:

PNG suffered a 5-wicket loss after giving a tough fight to West Indies in the second match of 2024 T20 World Cup

Nicholas Pooran utilized the reprieve and built a 53-run partnership with Brandon King to set a platform for the hosts after losing an early wicket in the chase. However, Pooran could not score freely and perished in the ninth over after a run-a-ball 27.

PNG then picked up a couple of wickets and bowled economically to reduce West Indies to 97/5 in 16 overs, setting up a riveting final phase of the match. Roston Chase (42*) and Andre Russell (15*) played well and took the West Indies side home after overcoming a tricky situation.

PNG captain Assad Vala reflected on the loss after the match and said:

"It was a competitive score, we thought another 10-15 runs would've done good for us, but we lost too many wickets towards the end and lost our way. We fought hard, we got key wickets but couldn't get towards the end, but overall happy with the effort from the boys."

He added:

"It's an opportunity and look forward to playing against big players, really good effort and take this energy in the next game against Uganda. Simmons has been really helpful with the conditions, really calm and the way he speaks to the boys."

Do you think PNG's decision not to take DRS for Nicholas Pooran's wicket cost them the match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback