Watch: "Passion and enthusiasm of lionesses" - Gujarat Giants launch their first-ever jersey for WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants unveiled their jersey for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) on Sunday. The Ahmedabad-based franchise posted a video on social media to launch its kit for WPL 2023.

Gujarat Giants have selected orange as the primary color of their jersey. Their kit is similar to the one worn by the Gulf Giants in the International League T20. Both teams have the same owners - The Adani Group.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was the most expensive in the WPL Auction 2023 for the teams, and the owners seem to have spent a lot on their jersey designing as well.

You can watch the video of Giants' jersey launch right here:

[1/2] 🥁 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬 🥁Presenting to you, our jersey for the inaugural @wplt20 season. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first ever season! 🤍🏏[1/2] 🥁 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬 🥁Presenting to you, our jersey for the inaugural @wplt20 season. The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first ever season! 🤍🏏🔥[1/2] https://t.co/zC5951U4jB

What does the jersey of Gujarat Giants represent?

The Giants wrote the description for their kit colors in the caption of their Twitter post. The orange color represents the passion and enthusiam of the team's lionesses.

"The glorious jersey depicts the passion & enthusiasm of our lionesses who are set to give it their all in the first ever season!" the Giants wrote on Twitter.

Fans should note that orange has been a lucky color for teams in franchise cricket this year. Gulf Giants won the inaugural International League T20 wearing the orange color, while SA20 champions SunRisers Eastern Cape and BBL winners Perth Scorchers also had orange as their primary jersey color.

Twitter users joked in the comments that the Ahmedabad-based franchise has opted for an orange-themed kit because of the above-mentioned reason.

Gujarat Giants will start their WPL 2023 campaign against the Mumbai Indians this Saturday. The franchise is yet to name its captain for the first Women's Premier League season.

Gujarat Titans made history by winning the IPL in their debut season last year. It will be interesting to see if the Giants can replicate the same feat in WPL 2023.

