[Watch] "Preparing for Takeshi's Castle"- KL Rahul shares his fitness drill from the NCA

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently doing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He has remained on the sidelines since early May after he got injured in IPL 2023 league match against RCB. He successfully underwent thigh surgery later in the same month.

KL Rahul then rested for a while before reporting at the NCA to kick off his rehabilitation program. He has been working hard at the academy in Bangalore over the past few months to regain match fitness.

The 31-year-old provided fans gave a glimpse of his training routine by sharing a video on his Instagram story. He can be seen doing a jumping exercise in it, which resembles a challenge from the popular game show "Takeshi's Castle".

Several reports recently suggested that Rahul is all set to make his comeback into the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup. It would be a welcome development for the team and fans, as his presence will bolster the middle order.

"Should take KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer into consideration": Saba Karim's advice to selectors

Former Indian selector Saba Karim reckoned that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be automatic picks for the Asia Cup if they regain fitness. If they don't, Karim opined that selectors should look at Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson. Speaking during a media chat organized by Jio Cinema, Saba Karim said:

"The selectors should take KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer into consideration - they can be included in the team if they are fit. But the wait has not ended, the team will be announced on the 21st from what I know, they have the time until then. But if they are not fit, Ishan Kishan is a good option against Rahul since he can bat as an opener and in the middle-order."

"If Shreyas Iyer is not fit, you have 2-3 options to pick from, in Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. But for me, Suryakumar has gained experience of playing one-day cricket both domestically and internationally. I will still back Suryakumar Yadav."

