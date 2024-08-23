[Watch] Prince Yadav becomes the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the Delhi Premier League 2024

Purani Dilli 6 pacer Prince Yadav made history by becoming the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League. The right-arm pacer achieved this milestone in match nine against the Central Delhi Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, August 23.

It was the 18th over of the Central Delhi Kings' innings when Yadav first got rid of Keshav Dabas on the fourth ball. The right-handed batter tried to hit the short ball out of the park but was caught at the deep square leg boundary.

On the following delivery, Sumit Kumar was trapped in front, as Yadav bagged two wickets in two balls. Yadav completed his hat-trick on the final ball of the over by dismissing Harish Dagar, who missed a full toss and was adjudged out LBW by the umpire.

Prince Yadav’s hat-trick had little impact on the Central Delhi Kings, who finished their 20 overs at 217-7. Jonty Sidhu played a stellar innings, scoring 50 off 22 balls with three boundaries and four sixes. Aryan Rana remained unbeaten on 75 from 38 balls, including nine fours and three sixes.

While Yadav claimed three wickets, he conceded 47 runs in his four-over spell.

A brilliant effort from the bowlers helped the Kings win the game by 109 runs

Chasing a target of 218, Purani Dilli 6 had a rough start, losing opener Arpit Rana for a duck on the second ball, followed by Manjeet's dismissal for five. Sanat Sangwan (33 off 18 balls) and Shivam Sharma (36 off 22) played notable innings but couldn't prevent the Delhi Kings bowlers from taking regular wickets.

The match ended as a one-sided affair, with Dilli 6 being bowled out for 108 in 12.1 overs, falling 109 runs short of the target. Sumit Kumar was the standout bowler for the Kings, claiming four wickets, while Money Grewal and Jonty Sidhu bagged three wickets each.

