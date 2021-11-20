[Watch] Prithvi Shaw gears up for India A tour of South Africa

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who is out of the Test team, will look to be among the runs on the upcoming India A tour of South Africa starting in Bloemfontein later this month. The three four-day games gain importance as the senior Indian team is scheduled to tour South Africa in December.

Shaw, 22, is looking to take the opportunity as he eyes a return to the Test side. In a recent clip shared on Instagram, Shaw looked in ominous touch, timing the ball to perfection at the India A camp.

Shaw scored a century on Test debut in 2018 and his last Test was against Australia in 2020 in Adelaide. In five Tests so far, he has scored 339 runs at an average of 42.37 with a century and two fifties.

“He plays the short ball better than any Indian” - Ricky Ponting on Prithvi Shaw

Shaw impressed Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting with his fearless batting against the new ball. In a recent chat on 'The Grade Cricketer' podcast, the Australian batting great described the Indian youngster as an "exceptional talent."

“Prithvi Shaw is so good. Technically, in Australia last summer, he wasn't ready. He is an exceptional talent. At the start of the IPL in the first half in India this year, he was as good as I have ever seen anyone bat, both off the front and the back foot. The way he picks the bat up, he plays the short ball better than any Indian probably because he is prepared nice and early. He has got a high back lift and good wrist work," Ponting said.

Shaw will look to live up to Ponting's high expectations and regain his spot in the Test side.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan