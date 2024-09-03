[Watch] “Punjabi aa Gaye Oye” – Jasprit Bumrah begins training ahead of IND vs BAN 2024 Test series

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has begun training ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which starts in Chennai from September 19 onwards. In his latest social media post, Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets.

Notably, Bumrah last featured for Team India at the 2024 T20 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Series. The speedster was rested for India's tour of Sri Lanka. He has also been rested for the upcoming Duleep Trophy to prepare for the Test season, which features Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand (both home), and Australia (away) in a packed calendar year.

Bumrah shared a video on Instagram and captioned it:

“Punjabi aa Gaye Oye.”

Jasprit Bumrah has represented India in 36 Tests so far. The 30-year-old has bagged 159 wickets, featuring 10 five-wicket hauls. His last Test came against England in Dharamsala earlier this year.

“There's nobody in the world who can stop me” – Jasprit Bumrah’s smart reply to the toughest batter he has faced

Jasprit Bumrah recently gave a glimpse into his mindset when asked about the toughest batter he has bowled to. He said (via The Times of India):

"Look I want to give a good answer but the real factor is that I don't want anyone to take over me in my head because obviously, I respect everyone, but in my head, I tell myself that if I do my job well, there's nobody in the world who can stop me."

“So, I look at myself rather than the opponent so if I think that I have control over everything and if I give myself the best opportunity, everything else will take care of itself rather than giving the power to the batsman that he'll get the better of me and he's better than me so that I don't want to."

Jasprit Bumrah is critical to India’s success in the three-match Test series against New Zealand and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year. It remains to be seen whether the pacer will be picked for the Test series against Bangladesh.

