[Watch] “Put the helmet on champ” - Shane Watson and Brett Lee in fun banter as they practice for Legends League Cricket 2023

Former Australian stars Shane Watson and Brett Lee were seen practicing their cricketing skills ahead of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. Apart from trying to get into shape for the upcoming challenge, the duo also engaged in some fun banter.

Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played in Doha from March 10 to March 20. India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants are the three teams that will feature in the tournament.

Watson and Lee will represent the World Giants squad in the competition.

On Monday, March 6, Watson took to his Instagram handle to share a video of their practice session ahead of LLC 2023. He posted the clip with the caption:

“Not much has changed since the good old days 😉😉 @brettlee_58 Preparation done now and onto Doha for @llct20 Should be a lot of fun!! @t20stars 🏏🏏.”

With Watson batting without a helmet, Lee, who was regarded as one of the fastest bowlers of his time, was heard teasing the former all-rounder. Issuing a friendly warning, he said:

“Put the helmet on champ”

While Watson is an assistant coach with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC), Lee keeps sharing his frank views on cricket through his social media channels.

Legends League Cricket 2023 schedule

Eight matches will be played as part of Legends League Cricket 2023, including the Eliminator and the final. Below is the schedule for the upcoming LLC 2023.

March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 18: Eliminator, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

March 20: Final, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 8:00 PM IST

Poll : 0 votes