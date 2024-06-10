[WATCH] Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram get cleaned up by brilliant jaffas in SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Bangladesh's bowling unit were immaculate with their precision to inflict early blows to the South African team in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Monday, June 10. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, is hosting this contest.

After trapping Reeza Hendricks in the first over, Tanzim Hasan Sakib continued to breathe fire, bowling Quinton de Kock out in the third over as the southpaw completely failed to make a connection in his attempt to pull the ball. De Kock had raced away to 18 runs off 11 balls and was a crucial scalp for the Tigers.

Watch De Kock's dismissal here:

In the fourth over, Taskin Ahmed conceded a boundary off Aiden Markram on the second ball. However, he made a resounding comeback, bowling a peach to breach the defense of Markram, who was caught unaware by the seam movement.

Watch Markram's dismissal here:

Can Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller propel South Africa to a strong total against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024?

After the double strikes of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, Bangladesh dismissed right-handed batter Tristan Stubbs as well, courtesy of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Stubbs had scored a crucial 33-run knock in the previous game against the Netherlands.

However, the experienced duo of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are steering the team at a fine rate at the time of writing. In the last game, Miller was named Player of the Match for his knock of 59* off 51, which helped South Africa secure a victory against the Dutch team. Meanwhile, Klaasen was dismissed for four runs against the Netherlands, but had a terrific IPL 2024, scoring over 450 runs.

At the time of writing, the duo have stitched a 50-run stand off 56 balls, and will look to provide a strong finish to the Proteas in the crucial T20 World Cup clash.

