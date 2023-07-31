[Watch] Quinton de Kock in full flow with three humongous sixes off four balls in MLC 2023 final

Seatle Orcas (SOR) opening batter Quinton de Kock hammered three massive sixes off debutant Jessy Singh in the 15th over of the innings. The carnage propelled SOR to a sensational finishing kick in the grand finale of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) against MI New York (MI NY) in Dallas on Sunday, July 30.

The left-hander missed out against the same opponent a few days earlier but ensured to cash in when it mattered the most. The 30-year-old was well-set on 65 off 45 deliveries when he put his foot down against the right-arm-medium pacer.

De Kock smashed the opening delivery with his typical swivel swing over the deep square leg region, followed by a fuller delivery receiving a similar treatment.

After a change of angle from the bowler resulted in only two runs off the next delivery, the South African opener moved across the stumps to pick to the pieces a slower delivery and pull it over the fine leg region for another maximum.

Here is a video of the blistering sixes from Quinton de Kock:

Quinton De Kock takes on debutant Jessy Singh for THREE SIXES in the 15th over!



De Kock finished his spectacular knock at 87 off 52 deliveries to set up an impressive total of 183/9 for SOR in the marquee clash.

Quinton De Kock brings up the FIRST-EVER MLC FINALS FIFTY! pic.twitter.com/RseIrdF54c BIG MATCH PLAYER 🟰 QDK!Quinton De Kock brings up the FIRST-EVER MLC FINALS FIFTY!

With his whirlwind performance, the Protea star also took over the mantle of the leading run-scorer in the competition. De Kock finished a satisfying season with 264 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.

SOR have been the dominant team throughout the season, finishing atop the points table with four wins in five games.

They swept through the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in Qualifier One, with De Kock playing a similar innings of 88* from 50 deliveries in a comfortable run-chase.

Quinton de Kock's magic powers SOR to an imperious first-inning total

Quinton de Kock was in full flight during the SOR batting innings in the grand finale

Led by the brilliance of Quinton de Kock, SOR posted the second-highest total of their MLC campaign in the final against MI NY. After being asked to bat first, the team finished at 183/9, thanks to a brilliant showing by the South African wicketkeeper.

SOR received valuable contributions from Shubham Ranjane and Dwaine Pretorius, with each of them scoring quick-fire 20s. It was De Kock's third half-century of the tournament, consisting of nine fours and four maximums.

The side boasted a similarly dominant batting display in their league stage fixture against the same opponent when they recorded their highest score of 195 in a thrilling last over run-chase.

MI NY, who chased down 159 in the Qualifier Two against TSK, will have to pull off the second-highest run-chase of the competition to be named MLC champions.

They have started their innings on a positive note, scoring 80 for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay.