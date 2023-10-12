[Watch] Quinton de Kock smashes six to complete consecutive centuries in AUS vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Quinton de Kock has set the tone for his last hurrah in ODI cricket with successive hundreds just at the start of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old made 109 runs off 106 balls in Match 10 against Australia on Thursday, October 12.

Playing at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, his homeground in the IPL, the opener laid a solid foundation to the South African innings after they were asked to bat first on a relaid Lucknow pitch.

Quinton de Kock put on 108 runs with skipper Temba Bavuma for the opening wicket, though the former scored the chunk of runs, with his partner struggling to find his mojo.

The southpaw struck eight boundaries and five sixes en route to his 19th ODI century, second only in the World Cup. He dispatched a length delivery off Australia captain Pat Cummins into the stands at square leg for a six to reach the three-figure mark.

Quinton de Kock also completed 1000 runs in the 50-over format against Australia during his magnificent knock. He has now aggregated 1018 runs in 29 innings against the five-time world champions at an average of 36.35, including three centuries and as many fifies.

Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup

The Proteas opener announced his decision to hang up his boots from the longer version of white-ball cricket after the conclusion of the quadrennial event on November 19.

He intends to become a globetrotter and explore more options in the flourishing franchise tournaments, though he will be available to play for South Africa's T20I team.

De Kock is currently playing his third World Cup for the African nation, having made his first appearance in 2015. The opening batter has amassed 659 runs in 19 innings at 38.75 in the World Cup thus far. He started this edition with another tremendous knock (100) against Sri Lanka in Delhi.