Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed LBW in the second over of their Asia Cup opener against Bangladesh in Lahore on Sunday, September 3.

Gurbaz's dismissal was two balls after receiving a reprieve from being trapped plumb in front with the ball hitting the leg stump. Bangladesh opted not to go for the DRS review after the on-field umpire gave it not out.

However, the batter could not capitalize and was dismissed in the same over by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for a dismal one run off seven deliveries. Gurbaz shimmied down the pitch to a delivery seaming in after pitching on the middle stump to trap the batter in front.

The opener could consider himself slightly unlucky on this occasion as the impact was close to three meters, resulting in the that and wickets hitting being the umpire's call.

Here is a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Gurbaz's dismissal could be a killer blow for Afghanistan as they chase a mammoth target of 335 for victory. He has been in red-hot form, scoring a scintillating 151 in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan.

The 21-year-old is arguably Afghanistan's best batter in the 50-over format, with almost 1,000 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate over 85.

Bangladesh smash a massive 334/5 in a bid to stay alive in the Asia Cup

Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Hasan destroyed the Afghan bowlers in a double-century partnership.

Following a crushing defeat in their Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka two days ago, Bangladesh are in a must-win situation against Afghanistan to stay alive in Group B.

Winning the toss and batting first, the Tigers were off to a solid start of 60/0 before losing two quick wickets. However, that was the last moment of joy for the Afghan bowlers as they were thwarted all around the park by make-shift opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz and the in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto.

The duo added a magnificent 215 off 204 deliveries to propel Bangladesh to the 275 mark by the 45th over. Valuable cameos by skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim bumped the score to 334/5 in their 50 overs.

Shanto was the lone warrior in Bangladesh's defeat to Sri Lanka, with a well-made 89, carrying on his impeccable ODI form in 2023. In reply, Afghanistan steadied the ship following the early loss of Gurbaz to find themselves 70/1 after 16 overs.

The Asian rivals have run each other close several times in their meetings, including a 2-1 series win for Afghanistan earlier this year.

Should Afghanistan emerge victorious in the ongoing clash, they will advance to the Super Four stage with co-hosts Sri Lanka. On the other hand, a win for Bangladesh will bring the battle for qualification down to the final Group B game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.