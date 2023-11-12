[WATCH] Rahmanullah Gurbaz distributes money among the needy in Ahmedabad on Diwali

Afghanistan opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was spotted in the streets of Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Sunday (November 12) morning distributing money to the needy people to mark the festival of lights, Diwali.

Gurbaz halted on a street, where several people were asleep on the curbs. He silently placed money beside them without waking them up and proceeded to leave in his car.

Watch the video of the heartwarming gesture right here:

Expand Tweet

Afghanistan wrapped up their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a loss against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite the defeat, Hashmatullah Shahidi and company can be immensely proud of the campaign that saw them finish sixth.

The Afghans notched memorable wins over Pakistan and England, and even handed five-time champions Australia a huge scare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 280 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 98.93. He recorded fifties in the team's wins over England and Pakistan, but his form faded towards the end of the campaign. The opening batter only scored 56 runs in his last four matches.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the rest of the Afghanistan squad have a special place for India in their hearts

Right from playing their home matches in India, to being invited by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan for dinner, the bond that Afghanistan players have with India is something special. The Afghans have also received a lot of support from the crowds throughout the World Cup.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan camp also has an Indian presence in their coaching staff in the form of Ajay Jadeja, who has made a massive difference in his role as a mentor.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi thanked the Indian fans for their support in the tournament and said following the side's win over Sri Lanka in Pune:

“I want to congratulate all the Afghanistan supporters and especially want to thank the Indian fans for coming out and supporting us."

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a deeper understanding of the nation after his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier this year.