[Watch] Rahul Dravid's gesture breaks the internet, joins queue to cast his vote in Bengaluru amid Lok Sabha elections

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid took the opportunity to cast his vote in Bengaluru amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Friday (April 26). Voting began in 14 out of 28 seats in Karnataka at 7 am IST.

In a video, Dravid was seen standing in the queue to cast his vote instead of using his celebrity status to get special privileges. Police officials at the polling station surrounded him to ensure hassle-free voting.

The former India captain also urged people to exercise their voting rights. Speaking to the media, Dravid was quoted as saying by IANS:

"Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy."

For the unversed, the Lok Sabha or the general election takes place every five years. This year, voting is taking place from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases to elect 543 Members of Parliament (MPs). 272 seats are needed to form a majority. The results will be declared on June 4.

Rahul Dravid enjoying quality time with family ahead of T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid is enjoying quality time with his family ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This comes after India beat England 4-1 in the recently concluded home Test series in March.

Dravid will be looking to ensure that the Men in Blue put their best foot forward in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies in June. The inaugural champions will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Under his coaching, Team India finished as finalists in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2023 ICC World Test Championship. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Pat Cummins-led Australia on both occasions.

Rahul Dravid, however, led India to the U19 World Cup in 2018 and would be keen to replicate the feat with the senior men's team.

Team India's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

