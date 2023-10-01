[Watch] "Rain. India. People. Kindness. Salute"- Dale Steyn enjoys his stay in Kerala ahead of World Cup

South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn is enjoying his time in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, ahead of the 2023 World Cup. He is currently in India to do his job as a commentator on the Star Sports panel for the mega tournament.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, is the venue for both warm-up games of South Africa. The first match against Afghanistan on Friday (September 29) got washed out due to rain. They will next face New Zealand on Monday (October 2).

Dale Steyn took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of him enjoying the beach and exploring the local streets of Thiruvananthapuram. He captioned:

Rain. India. People. Kindness. Salute. 🤙😉 #OhCoconut #missyou

My heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England: Dale Steyn on World Cup finalists

During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Dale Steyn revealed his predictions for the upcoming World Cup. He said that his heart wanted South Africa to reach the final and face India. However, he reckons India and England might end up playing in the final of this edition of the World Cup.

Steyn said:

“It’s a tough one, you know my heart wants to go with South Africa making the final. I would love them to make the final, their team, a lot of their players play in the IPL, they play in India regularly. They got some guys like in David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen who really started to figure out those conditions and bat well there."

He added:

"Then, there is KG Rabada who has been bowling there for ages and a lot of their other senior players have played a lot of cricket there. So I feel like they have got the ability to go on and get to the finals with getting those players."

"I feel like the favourites would probably be India, I feel like India is going to be one of the finalists and probably England. But my heart wants to say South Africa and India but I am kind of leaning towards India and England."

What are your picks for the finalist spots? Let us know your views in the comments section.