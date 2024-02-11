[Watch] Raj Limbani castles Sam Konstas with a booming inswinger in 2024 U19 World Cup Final 

Raj Limbani delivered the early breakthrough for India in the 2024 U19 World Cup final against Australia in Benoni on Sunday, February 11. The right-arm seamer castled Australian opener Sam Konstas with a brilliant inswinger to send him back to the pavilion for an eight-ball duck.

India, led by Uday Saharan, were put to bowl first after Australian skipper Hugh Weibgen. Limbani opened the bowling with the new ball and conceded only one run to kickstart the proceedings in the final.

The pacer had piled on the pressure on Konstas, who struggled to get off the mark after having played more than one over. The opening batter tried to loosen the shackles and tried to play a languish drive off the full delivery. However, the huge degree of swing meant that the ball sneaked past the gap between the bat and pad to shatter the stumps.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Raj Limbani, who took three wickets in the U19 Indian team's close win over South Africa in the semi-final, has been exceptional in his spell with the new ball in the title clash.

Raj Limbani is making the new ball talk in the 2024 U19 World Cup Final

The young right-arm pacer is troubling the Australian top order with his consistent line and length, coupled with the added threat of swing being on full show so far. He has bowled four overs in the contest so far, conceding just nine runs with a wicket.

Skipper Uday Saharan introduced the team's leading wicket-taker, Saumy Pandey, into the attack, after Naman Tiwari was carved apart for 15 runs in his first over by Harry Dixon.

As of writing, the Australian U19 side are placed at 38/1 after seven overs, with the duo of Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen sharing the crease.

