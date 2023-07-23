[Watch] Rajvardhan Hangargekar repeats Jasprit Bumrah’s 2017 Champions Trophy mistake in 2023 Emerging Asia Cup final

Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s no-ball proved costly for India A in the ongoing 2023 Emerging Asia Cup final against Pakistan A at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 23.

The incident took place in the fourth over of Pakistan A’s innings when Hangargekar overstepped. Opener Saim Ayub mistimed a flick, which went miles high in the air. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel comfortably completed the catch, but it went in vain.

Watch the video below:

Ayub, who was batting on 16, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring 59 runs off 51 balls, including two sixes and seven boundaries. The left-handed batter also shared a 121-run partnership for the opening wicket with Sahibzada Farhan (65 off 62 deliveries) in the all-important final. Ayub was caught behind by Jurel as Manav Suthar provided first breakthrough in the 18th over.

The incident drew parallels to the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Both had an Indian bowling a no-ball in the fourth over, where a wicket got canceled.

For the uninitiated, Jasprit Bumrah had also overstepped when Fakhar Zaman was caught by wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Zaman ended up scoring 114 as Pakistan beat India by 180 runs.

India A opted to field in 2023 Emerging Asia Cup final

India A captain Yash Dhull won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 2023 Emerging Asia Cup final on Sunday.

India A, which won all their first four games, including the semifinal, will now look to defeat Pakistan A twice in the competition to lift the Emerging Asia Cup trophy. They previously beat Mohammad Haris-led side by eight wickets in their last group stage fixture.

On the other hand, Pakistan A will look to avenge their defeat and win the final.

Pakistan A XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (w/c), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India A XI: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya.

