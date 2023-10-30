[Watch] Rashid Khan cleans up Dhananjaya de Silva with a beauty during AFG vs SL clash in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan cleaned up Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva with a googly in the 2023 World Cup match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Monday.

Today's game marks Rashid's 100th ODI appearance for Afghanistan. The leg-spinner dismissed de Silva with his trademark wrong one to celebrate his memorable milestone.

It happened in the 36th over when Dhananjaya de Silva was on strike. Rashid expertly set up the dismissal by bowling a couple of leg-spinners to the batter and then bowled his incisive googly on the final ball of the over.

Dhananjaya de Silva did not pick it as he played for the turn away from him, but the ball came in and sneaked through to knock over the middle stump.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

You can also watch how Rashid Khan set up the dismissal in the video below:

Maheesh Theekshana and Angelo Mathews add crucial runs for Sri Lanka in lower order after Rashid Khan dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Fazalhaq Farooqi gave them an early breakthrough by dismissing veteran Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne (15).

Pathum Nissanka (46), Kusal Mendis (39), and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) got starts, but none of them could kick on and play a substantial knock. Afghan bowlers did not let Sri Lanka batters settle at the crease by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

After a middle-order collapse, Sri Lanka found themselves reeling at 185/7 in 40 overs. Maheesh Theekshana (29) played a handy cameo and stitched together a useful partnership with Angelo Mathews to help his side set up a 242-run target.

Do you think Sri Lanka can defend the total and win their 3rd consecutive match in the 2023 World Cup today? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.