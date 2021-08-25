Watch - Rashid Khan produces an extravagant helicopter shot against Yorkshire

Rashid Khan's late flourish with the bat guided Sussex to the finals of the Vitality T20 Blast on Tuesday. The Afghan cricketer remained unbeaten on 27 runs from just nine deliveries to help his team get past the 178 runs target set by Yorkshire in Chester-le-Street.

During his short stay in the middle, Rashid produced an outrageous helicopter shot to take the cricketing world by storm. The incident took place in the 18th over when Jordan Thompson bowled a good length delivery.

Rashid Khan stepped down the track and then played an extravagant helicopter shot to dispatch the delivery into the stands, leaving everyone shell shocked.

Meanwhile, chasing 178 runs, Phil Salt and Luke Wright gave Sussex a steady start. Wright went berserk while Salt adopted a cautious approach in a high run-chase. By the time Salt got out for 27, Sussex were already at 72 in just 8.3 overs.

Yorkshire slowly crawled back into the game, picking up wickets at regular intervals before Rashid Khan's late show sealed the game in Sussex's favour. The Afghan-born cricketer smacked three fours and two towering sixes to guide his side to the finals of the T20 Blast with two balls to spare.

Rashid Khan to miss the Vitality T20 Blast final

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rashid Khan confirmed that he will not be available for the final game. He stated:

"So happy to be there on Final's day. Unfortunately, I won't be available for that. I wish my team all the very best. I'll definitely be watching them and cheering for them. I'm sure they'll do well."

The cricketer will be next seen in action during the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

