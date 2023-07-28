[Watch] Rashid Khan scares Dwayne Bravo ahead of MINY vs TSK Challenger match in MLC 2023

MI New York (MINY) spinner Rashid Khan decided to play a prank on Texas Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on the sidelines of Major League Cricket 2023 playoffs. Khan and Bravo are good friends off the field.

During a break in the MLC 2023 playoffs, Bravo was chatting with MINY captain Pollard when Khan came from behind and scared him. The two T20 stars then hugged each other, while the cameraman of MINY's social media team told Bravo that they got him.

"Legends in stature. Boys by nature. #OneFamily #MINewYork #MajorLeagueCricket #wafvminy."

The first phase of the Major League Cricket 2023 playoffs happened earlier on Friday in the USA. In Qualifier 1, Quinton de Kock's magnificent 50-ball 80 helped Seattle Orcas crush Texas Super Kings by nine wickets.

MI New York took on Washington Freedom in the Eliminator. Despite managing only 141 runs in the first innings, MINY secured a place in the Challenger by restricting Washington to 125/9. Trent Boult stole the show with a four-wicket haul.

Rashid Khan and Dwayne Bravo went from teammates to rivals in 2023

As mentioned earlier, Rashid Khan and Dwayne Bravo had a light-hearted moment during the MLC 2023 playoffs. The two players will go head-to-head in the Challenger, where MI New York will battle the Texas Super Kings for a place in the final against the Seattle Orcas.

It is pertinent to note that Khan and Bravo were members of the same dressing room at the MI Emirates in the International League T20 earlier this year. Interestingly, MI Emirates made it to Qualifier 2, where they lost to eventual champions Gulf Giants.

