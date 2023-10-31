[Watch] Rashid Khan signs autograph for fans in Pune after Afghanistan's clinical win against Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan signed autographs for his fans in Pune after their clinical victory against Sri Lanka in Pune on Monday, October 30.

The Afghan side continued their inspirational campaign in the World Cup with their third win of the tournament. They have now beaten the 2019, 1992, and 1996 World Cup winners in this tournament so far.

It was Rashid Khan's 100th ODI appearance for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka. He picked up one wicket in his 10-over spell while conceding 50 runs. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star performer with the ball as he took four wickets and helped his side restrict the Lankan side to 241 in the first innings.

Afghanistan middle-order batters Azmatullah Omarzai (73*), Rahmat Shah (62), and Hashmatullah Shahidi (58*) took their side home in the chase in 45.2 overs with fluent half-centuries.

After the match, Afghanistan took a lap around the ground to thank the Pune crowd for their support. Rashid Khan later interacted with a few fans in the stands and also signed a couple of autographs for them.

ICC took to their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Rashid's activities after the match by sharing a video.

You can watch the video here:

Rashid Khan is a very special player, the best in the world: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi

At the post-match presentation on Monday, Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi heaped praise on Rashid and said:

"Rashid Khan is a very special player, the best in the world. Very energetic guy, and his energy rubs off on the team. I congratulate our nation on the win, and thank all the Indian supporters for coming to the ground to cheer for us."

Reflecting on the win, Shahidi added:

"Quite happy, I'm proud of the team the way we performed in all three departments. The game against Pakistan gave us a lot of confidence and belief that we can chase any kind of target. We started well in every aspect, we were very professional in the run-chase."

Rashid will be back in action when Afghanistan face the Netherlands on November 3 in Lucknow.