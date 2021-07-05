Watch: Rashid Khan tries helicopter shot in golf; Kevin Pietersen reacts 

Rashid Khan tried to emulate MS Dhoni’s famous helicopter shot while playing golf. Several cricketers reacted to it, with Kevin Pietersen coming up with a cheeky comment.

Rashid Khan uploaded a clip of him trying the helicopter shot on Instagram, as he shared a reel of his effort.

In the clip, Rashid Khan is seen playing golf at a rooftop range at night. The Afghan leg-spinner tees off, completing his swing with an emulation of the helicopter shot. Sharing the clip, Rashid Khan asked whether anyone else had tried the helicopter shot while playing golf, admitting it was a fun experience.

This is not the first time Rashid Khan has tried his hand out at the unique shot. He is no mug with the bat and has pulled off helicopter shots while batting down the order several times in the past.

Kevin Pietersen reacted to the video, cheekily asking Rashid Khan to try out the switch hit next time. England cricketer Danielle Wyatt commented with three laughing emojis after being amused by Rashid Khan’s theatrics.

Rashid Khan will play white-ball cricket in England next

Rashid Khan recently traveled from Dubai to London, and the leg-spinner will next be seen in the Vitality T20 Blast. The 22-year-old will turn up for the Sussex Sharks. He made the journey on July 1 and will complete the hotel quarantine in line with current government requirements before taking to the field.

The Sussex Sharks have played 11 games this season. After four wins, two losses and five no results, they find themselves in fourth place in the South Group. They will hope the arrival of Rashid Khan boosts their chances of qualification in the coming weeks.

Following his stint with the Sussex Sharks, Rashid Khan will feature in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The leggie will play for the Trent Rockets, alongside players like Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Wahab Riaz and others.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava