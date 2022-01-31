[WATCH] Ravichandran Ashwin bats one-handed during practice as he eases “back to work”

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen batting one-handed during practice in a video posted on his Instagram handle on Monday.

Ashwin is not part of the limited-overs squad for the home series against West Indies, which begins on February 6. While some critics claim he has been dropped, a few reports have stated that got injured during the South Africa series and hence has not been picked.

On Monday, the 35-year-old shared a video on his social media account in which he is seen working on his skills with the willow. The offie shared the clip with the caption:

“Back to school! That’s how easing back to work looks like.”

Ravichandran Ashwin had a poor tour of South Africa. He has managed only three wickets in three Tests and one in two matches in the ODI series. As per a report in the Times of India, the offie suffered serious injuries to his wrist and ankle during the one-day series.

He, apparently, twisted his ankle and fell on his wrist. The selectors were unwilling to risk him in the white-ball series against West Indies.

Harbhajan Singh urges selectors to look beyond Ravichandran Ashwin in ODIs

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently stated the selection committee must start looking beyond Ashwin in the one-day format. The latter returned to the 50-over format after four years during the series in South Africa.

Reflecting on Ravichandran Ashwin’s performance, Harbhajan told Sports Today:

"With all due respect to R. Ashwin, I think he is a champion bowler, but in ODI cricket, I feel, it's time India start looking for an option, maybe someone who can take the ball in as well as out.”

According to the former India off-spinner, Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal were too defensive during the one-dayers against the Proteas. He added:

"You need someone like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bowling in tandem. You can also bring in another X-factor, someone like Varun Chakravarthy, there is no harm trying him again. You played him in those 2-3 games in the World Cup and you decided okay, he is not good enough."

India have picked uncapped leggie Ravi Bishnoi in both white-ball squads for the series against West Indies. Off-spinner Washington Sundar has also made a comeback from injury.

Edited by Arnav