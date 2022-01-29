[WATCH] Ravichandran Ashwin gives a cricketing twist to Allu Arjun’s viral "Srivalli" step

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the "Srivalli" trend. However, the veteran bowler has given it an interesting cricketing twist.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Ashwin and former Tamil Nadu cricketer Rajhamany Srinivasan are seen performing the viral dance from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster "Pushpa" with a bat in hand.

Uploading the fun clip to his social media account, the 35-year-old wrote:

“Going with the trend is one way of putting it, I am just loving the trend @alluarjunonline super fun evening @srinivas._rajhamany.”

Before Ashwin, a few other Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Suresh Raina had also tried their hands at the "Srivalli" dance.

Not only Indians, but international cricketers like David Warner and Dwayne Bravo have also joined the bandwagon in recent days. Apart from the dance step, dialogs from the Allu Arjun-starrer are also a hit with cricketers.

Ravichandran Ashwin not part of Indian squad for the West Indies series

Meanwhile, Ashwin has not been selected in the white-ball squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies. While some critics have claimed he has been dropped after a poor showing in South Africa, a few reports have stated that he is out due to injury.

According to The Times of India, the off-spinner has suffered serious injuries to his wrist and ankle. The report claimed that during the ODI between India and South Africa in Cape Town, Ashwin apparently twisted his ankle and fell on his wrist, leading to the injury.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer picked up just one wicket in the two ODIs he played in South Africa and claimed only three scalps after featuring in all three Test matches. With Ashwin not part of the series against West Indies, the selectors have picked Washington Sundar in both the ODIs and T20I squads.

While Ravi Bishnoi has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback to the ODI squad, having recovered from injury.

Ashwin made a surprise return to white-ball cricket for India when he was picked in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He subsequently also featured in the T20I series against New Zealand at home.

The ODI series in South Africa marked his international comeback in the 50-over version after more than four years.

