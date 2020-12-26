Watch: Ravindra Jadeja takes a blinder catch after collision with Shubman Gill

India certainly missed Ravindra Jadeja in the Adelaide Test where the fielders dropped 5 crucial catches in a single innings. However, the man from Saurashtra has made an instant impact in the Boxing Day Test.

In the 13th over, India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowled from around-the-wicket to southpaw Matthew Wade. The batsman, looking to take on the off-spinner, charged down the pitch in an attempt to hoick the bowl downtown. However, he could only manage a miscue that went up in the air.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill closed in on the plummeting ball from mid-on and mid-wicket respectively. Ravindra Jadeja called for the catch but debutant Gill wanted it too. Running sideways, Jadeja caught the ball brilliantly but not before Gill dived on to him. Here's the video:

After a brisk innings, which saw him carve many cover drives on Umesh Yadav, Wade was out for 30(39). Ashwin was brought in as the first change ahead of pacer Mohammed Siraj and he repaid the faith of his captain.

Ravindra Jadeja's immaculate fielding record

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling and fielding will be instrumental if India has to restrict the Aussies at the MCG.

Ravindra Jadeja has been called a bits-and-pieces player many times in his career. However, he's unambiguously India's best in-field fielder at the moment. From scintillating run-outs to magnificent catches, he has done all that's required from him.

Ravindra Jadeja has 37 catches to his name in Test cricket, 60 in ODIs and 21 in T20Is. The gun all-rounder also has a very strong shoulder. This was the best manifest in Australia in 2019 where he made a direct hit on the nonstriker's end to dismiss Usman Khwaja.

India and Australia are currently playing the 2nd Test of the 4-match Border Gavaskar Trophy. India have shown some comeback fight after losing the first test. Ravindra Jadeja is playing as the 5th bowler and he will be instrumental if India has to restrict the Aussies at the MCG.