[Watch] RCB players bask in glory after clinching the WPL 2024 title 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's team defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17 to win the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). The Smriti Mandhana-led side had to negotiate a tricky run chase, but eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare to spark wild celebrations within the camp.

Not long ago, RCB were doubtful of even qualifying for the playoffs, following their mid-tournament slump. The franchise then claimed a crucial win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) to conclude the league stages and then defeated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side once again in the WPL 2024 Eliminator to earn their place in the finals.

Even in the finals, RCB were on the ropes after Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma piled on 64 runs in the first seven overs. A triple-wicket over from Sophie Molineux turned the contest around, and DC were restricted to just 113 in the first innings.

Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 35, and composed knocks from the opening batters set the foundation for the win, as Richa Ghosh finished things off in the final over. The players left the dugout and crossed the boundary ropes right after the win was sealed, the occasion also witnessed Virat Kohli joining in through a video call, experiencing the celebrations first-hand.

"This is just a whole another level for women's cricket" - Ellyse Perry

Apart from claiming the big prize, RCB also swept away the individual awards. Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively for their efforts throughout the season.

"This is just a whole another level for women's cricket, the support has been brilliant, the turnout from the crowd is unbelievable. Ghosh is unbelievable, for such a young age, got plenty of shots and was brilliant, we wanted to stay in the game, kept it under control throughout. Molineux turned the match on it's head, for the rest of the spinners to back it up. Shreyanka Patil at such young age has been excellent," Ellyse Perry said after the team's win over DC

The players will continue celebrating the title as they are expected to attend the RCB Unbox Event on Tuesday, March 19 ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

